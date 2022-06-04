Minda Industries announces record date for bonus shares and dividend payment

Minda Industries Limited informed about bonus share and final dividend recommendations citing, "In compliance of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, 08 July, 2022, for the purpose of (1) taking the record of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners for payment of final equity dividend and dividend on 0.01% non-convertible preference shares (unlisted), as may be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and; (2) determining the eligibility of shareholders/beneficial owners, who shall be entitled to receive the Bonus shares, as may be, approved by the shareholders through the process of Postal Ballot. The postal ballot results would be announced on 30th June, 2022.