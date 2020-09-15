Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Minda Industries raises over 242 crore through rights issue
A rights issue involves offering additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings.

Minda Industries raises over 242 crore through rights issue

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST PTI

Minda Industries has allotted 97,11,739 equity shares at a price of 250 per share amounting to 242.79 crore

Auto components maker Minda Industries on Tuesday said it has raised over 242 crore by way of a rights issue to existing investors. On June 29, the board of directors of Minda Industries approved issuance of equity shares by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 250 crore.

"The rights issue committee of the board of company have... considered and approved the allotment of 97,11,739 equity shares of face value 2 each to the eligible applicants in the rights issue at an issue price of 250 per equity share (including a premium of 248 per equity share)," Minda Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Allotment of 97,11, 739 equity shares at price of 250 per share amounts to 242.79 crore.

A rights issue involves offering additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings.

Shares of Minda Industries were trading 0.13 per cent higher at 353.40 apiece on the BSE.

