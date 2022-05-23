Minda Industries' board will consider the issuance of bonus shares on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, along with final dividend on equity and preference shares while also announcing its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to inform that the Board Meeting of Minda Industries Ltd. will be held on Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, inter-alia to consider and approve and recommend final dividend on equity and preference shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22 and to consider and recommend issue of Bonus Shares, subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals," the company informed in an exchange filing.

The company will also consider raising of funds through issue of debt securities upto ₹1,000 crore in one or more tranches, subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals, it added. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

“The 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/ Officers/ designated persons of the Company till 48 hours after the results are made public on 24 May, 2022," it added.

Shares of Minda Industries have surged more than 53% in a year's period however, the stock is down about 28% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.