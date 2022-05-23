OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Minda Industries to consider bonus shares issue tomorrow
Listen to this article

Minda Industries' board will consider the issuance of bonus shares on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, along with final dividend on equity and preference shares while also announcing its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to inform that the Board Meeting of Minda Industries Ltd. will be held on Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, inter-alia to consider and approve and recommend final dividend on equity and preference shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22 and to consider and recommend issue of Bonus Shares, subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals," the company informed in an exchange filing.

The company will also consider raising of funds through issue of debt securities upto 1,000 crore in one or more tranches, subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals, it added. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

“The 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/ Officers/ designated persons of the Company till 48 hours after the results are made public on 24 May, 2022," it added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of Minda Industries have surged more than 53% in a year's period however, the stock is down about 28% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout