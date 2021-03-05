Mindspace REIT plans to raise up to ₹ 450 cr through issue of securities

Photo: Mint

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST

PTI

A meeting of the executive committee of the manager shall be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider and approve raising of funds by Mindspace REIT through the issue of a debt security(ies) aggregating up to ₹450 cores by way of the private placement, the filing said