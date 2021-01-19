Mindtree jumps 6% as Q3 net profit rises 29% sequentially to 326 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of mid-cap IT company Mindtree Ltd surged nearly 6% on Tuesday, following robust December quarter results. The company reported a 28.7% quarter-on-quarter rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹326 crore for October-December, backed by growth across verticals and robust margin expansion, along with a strong order book.

At 1220 pm, the Mindtree stock traded at ₹1,678.10 apiece, up 1% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 1.3% at 49,207.

Consolidated revenue grew 5.1% sequentially to ₹2,023.7 crore during the quarter under review, while dollar revenue rose to $274.1 million. Profit was at a record $44.2 million.

EBITDA grew 23.7% to ₹467.9 crore.

Mindtree won deals worth $312 million during the reporting quarter, pushing year-to-date total deal value to over $1 billion. It had 276 active clients as of end of December, with eight new clients added during the quarter.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial expect revenue growth trajectory to sustain in the coming quarters based on demand uptick across verticals and solid deal pipeline.

"The company is seeing very good traction across its four service offerings and with the increased pace of discussion with the clients, it hopes to see better deals conversion. Margins in Q4 will have headwinds due to wage hike (~250bps QoQ); however, management believes that it has enough levers in place to absorb some of the revenue headwind. It expects to deliver EBITDA margin of more than 20% in the coming quarters," the brokerage firm said in its post earnings report.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also said the company will continue to benefit from a strong demand environment, especially given the high exposure to cloud. "In addition to reporting strong revenue growth, the company should benefit from the massive margin expansion over 2QFY20–3QFY21 (10pp) – the majority of which the management expects to retain despite an increase in investments in sales and new employee additions."

However, high exposure to top clients, who contribute 28.5% of revenues is a risk – despite modest growth seen over the last two quarters. Mindtree has been trying to diversify its client exposure for a long time.

The Mindtree stock has been among the best performers, in the IT space, in calendar year 2020, with returns of 88% over the past year. It is expected to see limited upside going ahead and the brokerage firm has a neutral rating on the stock.

