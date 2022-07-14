Mindtree shares plunge despite strong Q1 show. What brokerages recommend?2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 09:32 AM IST
- Mindtree reported strong Q1 results on all-round performance, beating expectations
IT company Mindtree on Wednesday posted a 37% rise in net profit at ₹471.6 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2022, driven by improved operational efficiencies, increased utilization and revenue growth, as compared to ₹343 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of Mindtree plunged more than 3% to ₹2,812 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals.