Midcap IT stock rallies on strong Q2 show. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM IST
- Mindtree's total contract value or TCV in the fiscal's first half crossed USD 1 billion for the first time
Shares of Mindtree Ltd rallied more than 4% to ₹3,440 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early trading session after the IT company reported a 27.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹508.7 crore for the September quarter. Seen sequentially, the profit was about 8% higher than the previous quarter.