Shares of Mindtree Ltd rallied more than 4% to ₹3,440 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early trading session after the IT company reported a 27.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹508.7 crore for the September quarter. Seen sequentially, the profit was about 8% higher than the previous quarter.

The Q2 revenue came in at about ₹3,400 crore, growing 9% over the previous sequential quarter and 31.5% on year. The total contract value or TCV in the fiscal's first half crossed USD 1 billion for the first time. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree said that the robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year, for the company.

“The company continues with its multi-pronged strategy of consolidating service lines, undertaking consistent investment, focusing on garnering multi-year engagements, and scaling up top accounts that would aid in sales traction moving forward. We believe Mindtree has a resilient business model and has established a proven track record of strong execution capabilities," domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities while recommending a Buy rating on the midcap IT stock with a target price of ₹3,720 per share.

Mindtree turned in a seventh consecutive quarter of 5%-plus sequential growth. Management noted the pipeline continues to be robust, adding they are confident of sustaining the momentum. TCV came in at $518 mn; its H1 TCV thus crossed $1 bn for the first time.

The company, which is in the process of merging its business with group company L&T Infotech, also said attrition in the last 12 months dipped to 24.1% from 24.5% in the first quarter but still above the 17.7% it recorded last year.

“Mindtree’s and LTI’s merger is progressing well, and management believes it could be complete by the end of the year. We believe their successful integration can create strong cross-selling opportunities. Overall growth and TCV were strong," said another brokerage Edelweiss while retaining ‘Buy’ tag on Mindtree shares with an unchanged target price of ₹3,972 apiece.

