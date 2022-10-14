Midcap IT stock rallies on strong Q2 show. Should you buy?

The Q2 revenue came in at about ₹3,400 crore, growing 9% over the previous sequential quarter and 31.5% on year. The total contract value or TCV in the fiscal's first half crossed USD 1 billion for the first time. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree said that the robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year, for the company.