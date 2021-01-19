Mindtree shares up 90% in past year. What brokerages say after Q3 earnings

Motilal Oswal has a neutral rating on Mindtree shares with target price of ₹1,765. "We upgrade our FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 10%/11% as we factor in 170bp margin expansion, apart from the strong beat during the quarter. The stock is trading at 20x FY23 EPS. It has been one of the best performers in CY20 in the IT sector, with returns of 88% over the past year. We believe the key positives are already captured, and we see limited upside hereafter," the brokerage said.