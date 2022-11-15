Mindtree-L&T Infotech merger operationalised: Record date, fractional entitlements, other details2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 11:29 AM IST
The L&T Group has announced operationalisation of the merger of Mindtree with LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech), effective November 14. The new entity, LTI Mindtree, will begin trading from November 24. Mindtree shareholders will get 73 LTI shares for every 100 shares they hold post merger. LTI and Mindtree merger was announced in May 2022. The parent company, L&T, will hold 68.73% of the merged entity - LTIMindtree.