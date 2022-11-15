Citing an example, Zerodha said: "Suppose you hold 29 shares of ABC Ltd, which has merged recently, and the new company (XYZ Ltd) comes out with an offer to provide the stock of XYZ in a proportion of one stock for every five stocks held (1:5). In this case, you can get only 5 shares(5*5 = 25) of the new company XYZ, while the remaining 4 shares of the old company ABC remains(29-25). In this case, you will be eligible for a fractional share of 0.8 (4 shares / 5 = 0.8) of XYZ."

