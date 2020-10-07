Minimum AT-1 allotment at 1 cr, only QIBs can buy: Sebi

Yes Bank wrote down its entire AT-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore in the March quarter, of which over ₹2,000 crore was invested by institutional investors including Nippon Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton India, Barclays, and Kotak Mutual Fund. Madras high court last week upheld the legal validity of RBI’s circular on AT-1 bonds dismissing a plea by investors of Yes Bank against the write-down of these instruments. Yes Bank sold these bonds to some of the investors as super fixed deposits, according to court filings.