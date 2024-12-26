Mining and steel firms in a limbo on tax uncertainty and weak prices
Summary
- Since the Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill 2024 was introduced in the assembly on 16 December, shares of Vedanta, NMDC and JSW Steel have declined by 11.6%, 8.4%, and 8%, respectively.
Mining and steel companies are caught between a rock and a hard place. A lingering concern is that the Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill 2024—which proposes to impose tax on a retrospective basis from 2005 and rates up to 3x the existing royalty rate—could significantly erode their profitability.