Mining and steel firms in a limbo on tax uncertainty and weak prices

At the current rate, NMDC iron ore prices may go up by over ₹1,100 per tonne (62% Fe, fines). Even if they pass it on, they would still need to shell out the past dues if the bill goes through. Liability on account of retrospective taxes for NMDC would be ₹9,157 crore and ₹5,355 crore for Vedanta, said a PhilipCapital (India) report dated 19 December. The amount is to be paid in 12 equal annual instalments starting FY26 and would be equal to 7% and 1% of FY27 Ebitda, the report estimates. Ebtida is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.