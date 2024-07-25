Mining stocks trade mixed after Supreme Court allows state governments to levy mineral cess

  • Mining stocks react to Supreme Court decision allowing state governments to levy mineral cess, affirming their authority to impose taxes on mineral-rich land. Court distinguishes royalties as contractual payments, not taxes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Jul 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Trade Now
Supreme Court ruling on mineral cess and royalties affects mining company stocks, with some like Orissa Minerals Development Co. and Vedanta down 1-4%, while others like Coal India and MOIL up 0.5-2%.
Supreme Court ruling on mineral cess and royalties affects mining company stocks, with some like Orissa Minerals Development Co. and Vedanta down 1-4%, while others like Coal India and MOIL up 0.5-2%.

Shares of the mining companies were trading mixed after the Supreme Court gave state governments permission to levy mineral cess. Today, (July 25), a majority decision by the Supreme Court's nine-judge constitution bench declared that governments are authorised to impose taxes on land that contains minerals. The highest court also declared that royalties paid by miner to the Center are contractual payments rather than taxes.

Whether royalties on mining leases should be regarded as taxes and whether the States had the authority to impose taxes or royalties on mineral rights following the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 by the Parliament were the main issues that the court looked at.

“Royalty is not within the nature of tax as it is a contractual consideration paid by the lesssee under the mining lease. Both royalty and dead rent do not fulfil the characteristics of tax,” the Court said.

Shares of Orissa Minerals Development Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, were down 1% to 4%. On the other side Coal India, MOIL, KIOCL were up 0.5% to 2%.

The metals and mining stocks have seen corrections today, mainly due to selling seen in base metals in the international markets. Traders should be cautious for the time being and avoid aggressive longs here until we see any reversal signs, advised Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa. 

(more to come)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 01:51 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMining stocks trade mixed after Supreme Court allows state governments to levy mineral cess

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

299.15
01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.33%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.15
01:56 PM | 25 JUL 2024
5.4 (3.2%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

324.15
01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
9.15 (2.9%)

NTPC

392.45
01:57 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.1 (-0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godfrey Phillips India

4,558.05
01:43 PM | 25 JUL 2024
376.55 (9.01%)

Jyothy Labs

545.85
01:43 PM | 25 JUL 2024
37.9 (7.46%)

Oil India

581.30
01:43 PM | 25 JUL 2024
38.35 (7.06%)

Tata Motors DVR

743.80
01:43 PM | 25 JUL 2024
42.3 (6.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue