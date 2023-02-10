Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Miniratna company Cochin Shipyard declares dividend of 7: Check record date
Back

Miniratna company Cochin Shipyard declares dividend of 7: Check record date

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 08:29 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of Cochin Shipyard closed today on the NSE at ₹478 apiece level, down by 1.25% from the previous close of ₹484.05. (PTI)Premium
The shares of Cochin Shipyard closed today on the NSE at 478 apiece level, down by 1.25% from the previous close of 484.05. (PTI)

  • One of the top shipbuilding and repair yards in India, Cochin Shipyard is recognised by the Indian government as a Miniratna I CPSE and one of the top 10 PSUs in the country.

One of the top shipbuilding and repair yards in India, Cochin Shipyard is recognised by the Indian government as a Miniratna I CPSE and one of the top 10 PSUs in the country. Today, the corporation announced its third quarter earnings and a dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023.

Cochin Shipyard said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “Declared 02nd interim dividend of Rs. 7.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up (70%) for the financial year 2022-23; and fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the Record Date for the aforesaid interim dividend."

In Q3FY23, Cochin Shipyard recorded a net profit of 110.40 Cr compared to 129.38 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 14%. The company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of 140.46 Cr compared to 175.04 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of 19.75% YoY.

The company recorded revenue from operations of 641.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 952.88 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a fall of 32% YoY. Cochin Shipyard recorded net expenses of 524.38 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 840.86 Cr in the year-ago quarter whereas the company's EPS reached 8.39 in Q3FY23 against 9.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Cochin Shipyard closed today on the NSE at 478 apiece level, down by 1.25% from the previous close of 484.05. The stock recorded a net average volume of 655,696 shares compared to the delivery volume average of 16,569,438 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 45.29% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 9.80% so far in 2023. 

The stock touched a 52-week-high of 687.00 on (05-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of 280.75 on (08-Mar-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 30.42% below the 1 year high and 70.25% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported promoter shareholding of 72.86%, FIIs stake of 6.87%, DIIs stake of 3.87% and public stake of 16.39%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x