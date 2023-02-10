Miniratna company Cochin Shipyard declares dividend of 7: Check record date

The shares of Cochin Shipyard closed today on the NSE at ₹478 apiece level, down by 1.25% from the previous close of ₹484.05. The stock recorded a net average volume of 655,696 shares compared to the delivery volume average of 16,569,438 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 45.29% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 9.80% so far in 2023.