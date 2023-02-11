Miniratna company MSTC declares dividend of ₹6.30 per share: Check record date
- The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, has administrative authority for MSTC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU.
The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, has administrative authority for MSTC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU. the leading PSU organisation delivering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services, and the construction of specialised software/solutions that cater to various industry segments. The company has declared its Q3 earnings today along with a dividend of 63% for the financial year 2022-23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×