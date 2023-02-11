Miniratna company MSTC declares dividend of 6.30 per share: Check record date

MSTC has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has also declared 2nd Interim Dividend @ 63% i.e. Rs. 6.30 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration. As per Regulation 42 of the listing regulations the Board has also fixed 22nd February, 2023 as the "record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The dividend will be credited to the account of the shareholders or the dividend warrant in respect thereof will be dispatched within 30 days from the date of its declaration."