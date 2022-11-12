Miniratna company posted muted performance in Q2, 45% dividend declared3 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 04:04 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹8,811.87 Cr, Rites Ltd is a mid-size Miniratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. In India, RITES is a big player in the engineering and transportation consultancy fields. The firm is the sole export division of Indian Railways that provides rolling stock. The company's 48-year successful track record includes more than 55 nations on the continents of Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East. The company has announced its Q2 earnings as well as a 45% interim dividend.