Miniratna company posted muted performance in Q2, 45% dividend declared

The company declared net sales of ₹659 Cr on a consolidated basis in Q2FY23 compared to ₹766 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 13.9%, on a standalone basis the net sales fell by 15.1% from ₹744 Cr in the year-ago quarter to ₹632 Cr posted in the quarter ended September 2022. On a consolidated basis, EBITDA has fallen by 20% from ₹226 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹181 Cr in Q2FY23 whereas on a standalone basis the EBITDA has fallen by 24.20% from ₹208 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹158 Cr posted in Q2FY23. On a consolidated basis, the company declared a net profit of ₹140 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹174 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 19.60% and on a standalone basis the company declared a net profit of ₹131 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹163 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 19.50%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}