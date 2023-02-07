Miniratna CPSE Bharat Dynamics declares Rs. 8.15 dividend amid weak Q3 earnings
- A Miniratna Public Sector Company within the Indian Government's Ministry of Defence is Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).
A Miniratna Public Sector Company within the Indian Government's Ministry of Defence is Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Amid weak Q3 earnings, the mid-cap company, which has a market worth of ₹16,222.22 Cr, today announced a dividend of ₹8.15 per share for the financial year 2022–23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×