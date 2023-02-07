Miniratna CPSE Bharat Dynamics declares Rs. 8.15 dividend amid weak Q3 earnings

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its 274th Meeting held on 07.02.2023 has declared Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 @ Rs. 8.15/- per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Company has fixed 20 February, 2023 as “Record Date" for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23."