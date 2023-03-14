Miniratna CPSE HUDCO declares dividend, issues bonds worth Rs. 18000 Cr2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:54 PM IST
- The Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is a govt of India enterprise falls under Miniratna I CPSE category.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is a govt of India enterprise that falls under the Miniratna I CPSE category. The company is engaged in the field of housing and infrastructure development in the country. The firm issued an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023 and announced plans to raise funds through the issuance of bonds and debentures during a board meeting on March 14, 2023.
