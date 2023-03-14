Miniratna CPSE HUDCO declares dividend, issues bonds worth Rs. 18000 Cr

“The Board in its meeting held on 14th March, 2023 i.e., today, has approved the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 @ 7.5%, Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. Further, the Record date of Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023, fixed for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 (already intimated, vide our letter dated 28th February, 2023) has been confirmed by the Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting. Further, the matter relating to Annual Resource plan/programme for raising of funds through issue of bonds/ debentures, as may be permitted by the regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2023-24 up to a maximum of Rs. 18000 crores, has also been approved by the Board," said HUDCO in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.