Miniratna CPSE Rail Vikas Nigam sets record date for interim dividend

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations"), this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 24th March, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. For the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, if so, approved by the Board, the ‘RECORD DATE’ would be 6th April, 2023 (Thursday). Further, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and “RVNL code of conduct for regulating and reporting trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives" the Trading Window shall remain closed from 22nd March, 2023 (Wednesday) to 26th March, 2023 (Sunday)," said the Board of Rail Vikas Nigam in a stock exchange filing today.