Miniratna defence PSU Bharat Dynamics sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results, final dividend for FY26

Miniratna defence PSU Bharat Dynamics is set to announce its January-March quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) next week, according to an exchange filing shared by the company on Wednesday, 20 May.

The defence stock said its board will meet on Thursday, 28 May, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. Bharat Dynamics added that its board will also consider payout of a final dividend at its meeting next week.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28 May 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. It is also hereby notified that the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-2026 may be considered at the aforesaid Board Meeting," the company said in a filing today.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Preview According to brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bharat Dynamics could post a revenue dip of 2% year-on-year (YoY), mainly due to its dependence on various other vendors and imports from Israel. Execution is likely to be led for key projects such as the Akash, Astra Mk-1, and anti-tank guided missile orders, it added.

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However, the profit growth could remain firm as it sees the bottom line rising 21.9% YoY during the quarter under review.

It also expects margins to expand by 700bp YoY on ramp-up in execution and operating leverage. However, has cut its revenue and margin estimates due to supply chain issues.

Share of bought-out components, which weighed on margins in the past two quarters; the onset of two new facilities in FY27 that enhance execution visibility, inflows for Akash-NG (including exports), QRSAM, supply chain management, and conversion of recently announced AoNs into firm orders are among the key monitorables that investors should track.

On the flipside, Choice Broking said that it believes Bharat Dynamics will deliver a standout Q4, with revenue projected to grow 20% YoY to ₹2132.4 crore, marking an aggressive ramp-up of the execution of key missile programmes, such as Akash.

It added that EBITDA is estimated to surge 26.9% YoY, with the company likely to maintain a healthy EBITDA margin of 17.8%, while PAT is set to grow 34.8% YoY, reaching ₹367.7 crore.

Bharat Dynamics share price trend Despite a sharp rally in defence stocks, Bharat Dynamics shares have lost 27.5% in the last one year and remains 16% lower in six months. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of five years, it has surged 645%, delivering multibagger returns to investors.

The stock ended Wednesday's trading session down 0.54% at ₹1303.85 apiece.