Miniratna defence PSU Bharat Dynamics sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results, final dividend for FY26

Miniratna defence PSU Bharat Dynamics is set to announce its January-March quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) next week, according to an exchange filing shared by the company on Wednesday, 20 May.

The defence stock said its board will meet on Thursday, 28 May, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. Bharat Dynamics added that its board will also consider payout of a final dividend at its meeting next week.

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"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28 May 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. It is also hereby notified that the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-2026 may be considered at the aforesaid Board Meeting," the company said in a filing today.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Preview According to brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bharat Dynamics could post a revenue dip of 2% year-on-year (YoY), mainly due to its dependence on various other vendors and imports from Israel. Execution is likely to be led for key projects such as the Akash, Astra Mk-1, and anti-tank guided missile orders, it added.

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However, the profit growth could remain firm as it sees the bottom line rising 21.9% YoY during the quarter under review.

It also expects margins to expand by 700bp YoY on ramp-up in execution and operating leverage. However, has cut its revenue and margin estimates due to supply chain issues.

Share of bought-out components, which weighed on margins in the past two quarters; the onset of two new facilities in FY27 that enhance execution visibility, inflows for Akash-NG (including exports), QRSAM, supply chain management, and conversion of recently announced AoNs into firm orders are among the key monitorables that investors should track.

On the flipside, Choice Broking said that it believes Bharat Dynamics will deliver a standout Q4, with revenue projected to grow 20% YoY to ₹2132.4 crore, marking an aggressive ramp-up of the execution of key missile programmes, such as Akash.

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It added that EBITDA is estimated to surge 26.9% YoY, with the company likely to maintain a healthy EBITDA margin of 17.8%, while PAT is set to grow 34.8% YoY, reaching ₹367.7 crore.

Bharat Dynamics share price trend Despite a sharp rally in defence stocks, Bharat Dynamics shares have lost 27.5% in the last one year and remains 16% lower in six months. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of five years, it has surged 645%, delivering multibagger returns to investors.

The stock ended Wednesday's trading session down 0.54% at ₹1303.85 apiece.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.