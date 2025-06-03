Miniratna PSU BEML changes board meeting date to consider final dividend for FY25

Miniratna public sector undertaking (PSU) BEML on Tuesday, June 3, announced that its board of directors will now meet this week, as against next week, earlier to consider the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

BEML in an exchange filing said, “We wish to inform you that the Board meeting of M/s BEML Limited scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 10th June, 2025, has been rescheduled to be held on Friday, the 06th June, 2025."

Meanwhile, on May 30 last week, BEML had informed exchanges that a meeting is slated for Tuesday of its board members to consider a final dividend for FY25 on equity shares.

BEML Dividend History If announced, it would be the third dividend for FY25. Earlier, the PSU stock had declared a dividend of ₹15, with the record date set as May 15. Prior to that, it had also announced a dividend of ₹5, whose record date was fixed as February 14.

According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, BEML has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹35.50 per share.

At the current share price, Miniratna PSU BEML has a low dividend yield of 0.82%.

BEML Q4 Results BEML, which produces machinery for earthmoving, railways, transport, and mining, serving industries like defence, construction, and transportation, reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), with profit rising to ₹287.55 crore, up from ₹256.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw a 9% YoY increase, reaching ₹1,652.53 crore, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a sequential basis, revenue surged 89% from ₹857.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Notably, revenue spiked a staggering 1,059% from ₹24.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BEML’s order book stood at ₹14,610 crore as of March 31, 2025, slightly down from ₹15,139 crore at the start of the quarter. The company noted that it has an executable order book of ₹4,233 crore for the current financial year.

BEML Share Price Against the backdrop of strong earnings and a rally in defence counters amid the India-Pakistan conflict, BEML share price has seen a sharp 35% rally in the last one month.

Even today, PSU stock BEML ended 2.2% higher at ₹4333.45 on the BSE, defying the weakness in the Indian stock market.

