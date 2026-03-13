Miniratna PSU Mishra Dhatu declares 8.50% interim dividend. Check record date, other details

Defence PSU stock Mishra Dhatu Nigam's board on Friday, March 13, announced a 8.50% dividend payout for its shareholders for the ongoing financial year.
The company, in an exchange filing today, said that its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹0.85 per share of the face value of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
The company added that the record date for the said dividend has been fixed as Thursday, March 19. This means that investors looking to avail the benefit of the dividend payout must buy the shares of the company on or before March 18 for their names to appear on the books of the registrar.
If you purchase Mishra Dhatu Nigam's shares on the record date (March 19), you'll miss out on the corporate action as the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement system. Shares purchased on March 19 will only reflect in the demat account the next day.
The dividend payout by this Miniratna PSU stock is weak. According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹0.75 per share. This has resulted in a dividend yield of 0.24%.
The last dividend paid by Mishra Dhatu Nigam was of ₹0.75, with the record date of March 2025.
Despite the dividend announcement, Mishra Dhatu Nigam's share price ended sharply lower on Friday, tracking the selloff in the Indian stock market. Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares ended 5.48% lower at ₹313.05 apiece as against a 1.90% decline in the BSE barometer Sensex.
In the last one week, the defence PSU stock has tumbled 11% while it is down 8% year-to-date (YTD). Despite this weakness, Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have delivered 16% gains in a year, amid a bullish trend for the defence stocks.
Trendlyne data shows that the average five-year return for the stock is around 17%.
