Miniratna PSU to consider interim dividend for FY25 on THIS date, stock down 23% YTD: Record date fixed

Miniratna PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam will consider an interim dividend for FY25 on March 20.



This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 20th March, 2025 to inter a/ia consider a proposal relating to declaration of Interim Dividend for Pr’ 2024-25.

2. The Record date for entitlement for aforesaid Interim Dividend, if declared by the Board

will be Thursday, the 20th March, 2025.

3. Further, we inform that, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and

in terms of the Company’s “Code of Internal procedure and conduct for prohibition of

Insider Trading by Designated persons”, the Trading Window for the Designated Persons

and their immediate relatives for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall be

closed from Thursday, 13th March, 2025 till Saturday, 22~ March, 2025 (both days