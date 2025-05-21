Miniratna PSU stock Mishra Dhatu Nigam declares date to announce Q4 results 2025

Miniratna PSU stock Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 and FY25).

The company informed stock exchanges—BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)—about the scheduled board meeting in compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In the regulatory filing, MIDHANI also noted that in continuation of its earlier communication, the company’s trading window closure will remain in effect until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. This is in line with its internal Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor, and Report Trading by Designated Persons.

The trading window restrictions aim to prevent insider trading and ensure compliance with SEBI regulations as the company prepares to disclose its financial performance.

December quarter (Q3FY25) Results For the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), MIDHANI posted a strong performance with net profit surging 99.38 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹25.52 crore, driven by improved operational efficiencies. EBITDA grew 46 percent YoY to ₹59.72 crore, though revenue from operations dipped 5.13 percent YoY to ₹245.24 crore, highlighting the benefits of cost management and higher recycling efficiency.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities noted that MIDHANI’s Q3 performance stood out due to cost controls, operational leverage, and a visible pickup in exports. Despite a 13 percent YoY decline in value of production (VoP), the company maintained a robust order book of ₹19,400 crore, translating to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8x on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Brokerage View ICICI Securities also sees future growth being driven by the ramp-up of MIDHANI’s newly commissioned 500 tonnes per annum Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) facility, alongside a continued emphasis on cost rationalisation and inventory efficiency.

Factoring in the risks from volatility in currently low imported raw material prices, the brokerage has moderated its valuation multiple to 17x FY27E earnings, arriving at a revised target price of ₹375, and upgraded the stock to a 'Buy' rating.

Stock Price Trend In intra-day deals today, the PSU stock advanced 2 percent to its day's high of ₹405. Currently, the defense stock is 25 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹541.00, hit in July 2024. Meanwhile, it has jumped 86.5 percent from its 52-week low of ₹217.05, hit in April 2025.

In the last 1 year, the scrip has shed almost 17 percent. Moreover, just in May, it had rallied 30 percent following a 13 percent surge in April and 12 percent gain in March. Before that, it lost 26 percent in February and almost 3 percent in January.

Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), incorporated in 1973, is a Mini-Ratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. The company specialises in manufacturing high-performance materials such as special steels, superalloys, and titanium alloys. These critical products cater to high-value, strategic sectors including defence, space, and power.

