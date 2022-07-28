Miniratna stock fixes record date for first interim dividend of FY 2022-23

On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹264.00 apiece, up by 5.07% from its previous close of ₹251.25. The stock has dropped 5.38 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has dropped 2.78 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 3.81 per cent over the past six months, but it has gained 14.38 per cent during the past month. 10,33,209 shares totalling a value of ₹2,665.68 lacs were traded on the NSE today in the Rites trading activity. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹317.90 on 25-October-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹226.20 on 20-June-22 which indicates that at the current market price of ₹264.00 the stock is trading 16.95% below the 52-week-high and 16.71% above the 52-week-low.

