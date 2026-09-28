Mint Exclusive | How is Indian stock market bottom linked to the US 10-year bond yield? Chris Wood of Jefferies explains

Stock market latest news: Amid a poor show by the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market for the last two years, Chris Wood of Jefferies has lit a ray of hope for the bulls of Dalal Street. The Head of Equity Research at Jefferies has been quite vocal about the single trigger that may fuel a fresh bull trend in the Indian stock market.

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The single trigger is the manipulation or suppression of US bond yields, rather than fixing them, as the Japanese government did in 2016. One hint about such a move in the US bond market, Chris Wood of Jefferies told LiveMint in an e-mail reply, the US 10-year bond yield will be actively suppressed, if not fixed, at some point between 5% and 6% on the 10-year Treasury.

US 10-year bond yield | When will suppression begin? On when suppression of the US 10-year bond yield may begin, Chris Wood, Head of Equity Research at Jefferies, said in reply to LiveMint's email, “My guess is that the 10-year yield will be actively suppressed, if not fixed, at some point between 5% and 6% on the 10-year Treasury. This has been my view for the last few years.”

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Chris Wood believes the structural growth story of the Indian equity market remains intact. Recently, he told The BroadView that the Indian equity market has been underperforming for the last two years due to the AI boom. Due to the AI boom, foreign capital began shifting from the Indian stock market to the South Korean and Taiwanese stock markets. This triggered a robust rally in the South Korean and the Taiwanese stock markets. However, when the crash began in Asian markets following the AI slowdown buzz, US Treasury yields started to skyrocket. So, that money started to shift from these Asian markets to the US bond market.

Why would the US government suppress the 10-year bond? Chris Wood of Jefferies believes the soaring US 10-year bond yield is expected to aggravate the US debt crisis, which crossed the $40 trillion mark in August 2026. He has been quite vocal about the manipulation in the US bond market, saying, “The 10-year bond yield crossing the 4.50% yield per annum was the yellow flag, and once it crossed the 5% mark, the red flag got automatically on.”

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How US bond market top linked to India's market bottom? Chris Wood of Jefferies believes, “Correction in the US bond market would weaken the US Dollar (USD). This would strengthen the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the USD. The Indian Rupee gaining against the USD would be a good indicator for attracting foreign money to the Indian equity market.”

As the structural growth story of the Indian stock market, like rising GST registration, rising commercial vehicle sales, blockbuster GDP growth of 7.80% in Q1FY27, rising government's capital expenditure, SIPs hitting record highs, etc., is enough to reflect the strength available in the Indian economy to cash on this trigger in the US bond market.

In his advice to Indian stock market investors, Chris Wood told LiveMint, “All Indian investors have to do is to keep an eye on the 10-year, which is the most important price in world financial markets.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).