Mint Explainer: As elections near, markets continue to bet on Modi. Why?

Investors seem to be playing favorites as India gears up for its general elections, scheduled for 2024. Despite a formidable coalition of 26 opposition parties and anti-incumbency concerns, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to charm the equity markets. Why is Dalal Street so confident about Modi's return, and what could possibly go wrong? Mint takes a look.

A case for continuity

Several factors contribute to this market optimism. Notably, social welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana have offered a buffer against high food inflation for India's impoverished millions. Couple this with job creation propelled by the 'Make in India' initiative and a renewed focus on capital expenditure—elements that have long been market favourites.

Jefferies, a global brokerage firm, highlights a turnaround in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) as a percentage of GDP, signaling robust economic activity.

GFCF as a percentage of GDP stood at 28.9% in FY22 and at 29.2% in FY23 and is set to rise further, after declining from a high of 35.8% in FY08 through 29.5% in FY19.

Uncertainties lurk

However, it's not all smooth sailing. A sluggish rural recovery post-pandemic and erratic monsoons might play spoiler. Unemployment also towers as a significant electoral issue, eclipsing concerns about poverty, price rise, and corruption, according to a recent Lokniti-CSDS poll. About 29% of those polled consider unemployment as the biggest election issue this time around against 11% in 2019. And 22% of those polled think poverty is the next biggest issue while only 19% cited food price inflation as a worry.

Modi's popularity

Despite these challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity appears to be unwavering, with 43% of those polled believing he is the apt choice for PM, down from just 44% in the 2019, according to Lokniti-CSDS poll.

Brokerage IIFL Securities has cited the India Today - Mood of the Nation survey which has suggested a sweeping NDA win with 306 seats in its favor.

Market repercussions

Morgan Stanley has forecast a 10% pre-election rally in India's benchmark equity index Sensex, contingent upon no early elections. Post-election market reactions could range from a 5% boost to a 5-7% dip based on NDA's performance.

For instance, if the NDA wins less than 240 seats , the Sensex could correct by 5-7% in the near term as “the market could be concerned about the compromises that need to be made on economic policy to make a coalition government work," notes Morgan Stanley.

Extreme scenarios, akin to the 2004 elections where NDA unexpectedly lost, could lead to market tremors. In case the Opposition wins 225 plus seats, the market will likely tank immediately by 20-25% before settling higher ultimately, if the anchor party has a good position in the house.

But if the Opposition wins less than 200 seats while the incumbent NDA loses, Morgan Stanley expects the Sensex to correct by 30-40% as the predictability of growth and inflation tends to fall notably.

Investor strategies

For the cautious investor, buying index put options might serve as a safety net.

Should NDA win, Morgan Stanley advises an overweight stance on financials, infotech, and consumer discretionary sectors.

Jefferies feels an NDA win is a 70% probability in which case investors could opt for property and capex cycle plays including cement , infra and capital goods, large banks and small and midcap stocks.

In the unlikely event of the Opposition INDIA forming a weak and populist government, Jefferies recommends investors could fish for defensives like IT and pharma stocks, staples and domestic cyclicals after the initial fall.