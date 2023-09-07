Mint Explainer: As elections near, markets continue to bet on Modi. Why?
Summary
- The markets are leaning toward political continuity, but investors would do well to prepare for all contingencies.
Investors seem to be playing favorites as India gears up for its general elections, scheduled for 2024. Despite a formidable coalition of 26 opposition parties and anti-incumbency concerns, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to charm the equity markets. Why is Dalal Street so confident about Modi's return, and what could possibly go wrong? Mint takes a look.