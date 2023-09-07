Mint Explainer: As elections near, markets continue to bet on Modi. Why?

Uncertainties lurk

However, it's not all smooth sailing. A sluggish rural recovery post-pandemic and erratic monsoons might play spoiler. Unemployment also towers as a significant electoral issue, eclipsing concerns about poverty, price rise, and corruption, according to a recent Lokniti-CSDS poll. About 29% of those polled consider unemployment as the biggest election issue this time around against 11% in 2019. And 22% of those polled think poverty is the next biggest issue while only 19% cited food price inflation as a worry.