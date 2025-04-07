Mint Explainer: Global and Indian markets crack under Trump’s tariff shock—what this means for investors
Summary
- A sudden escalation in trade tensions has sent shockwaves through global markets, including India, which could leave retail investors at home flat-footed as the volatility deepens.
MUMBAI : India's stock markets woke up to a bloodbath on Monday. The benchmark Nifty 50 index lost 5% in opening deals as global jitters triggered a sell-off ahead of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs becoming effective on 9 April.