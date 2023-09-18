Mint Explainer: Here are the sectors driving the bull run
Summary
- Sensex and Nifty have outperformed most large global markets amid strong domestic growth and favorable macroeconomic indicators
Sensex and Nifty have continued their upward trajectory, recording around 4% gains in September. The benchmark indices have outperformed most large global markets for the month. Strong domestic growth and favorable macroeconomic indicators have been cited as the key drivers of this rally. Mint delves into the sectors and indices that have contributed to the market's robust performance.