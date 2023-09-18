Mint Explainer: Here are the sectors driving the bull run

Spotlight on other sectors

Those that are also in the spotlight are capital goods, realty, auto, healthcare, power, utilities and energy stocks. The auto sector continues to report good monthly sales growth figures, while declining commodity prices are positive for margins. The S&P BSE Capital Goods, S&P BSE Auto and S&P BSE Realty index have gained 3-4% during September. The good demand trajectory is driving the gains in the realty sectoral indices, while for the capital goods sector a sharp uptick in project sanctions, rising order book, green shoots on private capex recovery as well as the declining commodity prices are other key positives.