Mint Explainer: How FPIs rediscovered their love for Indian markets
- With FPI flows expected to sustain, there is a strong possibility that the Sensex and Nifty could outperform midcap and smallcap indices, as global investors have a penchant for large-caps
Foreign investors have resumed buying Indian stocks after a two-month hiatus, reversing a trend that saw them pull out $4.7 billion from domestic equity markets. The sell-off saw benchmark index Nifty correct almost 7% from a high of 20,222.45 in mid-September to a low of 18,838 in the last week of October. Mint takes a look at the factors that caused foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, to return to India.