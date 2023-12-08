Mint Explainer: How FPIs rediscovered their love for Indian markets

This fiscal year, the bond yield has risen by 21% against the Sensex yield of 2.65% as the Fed continued its rate hikes through July, taking its benchmark interest rate to as high as 5.5%. In the next two Fed policy meetings, the rate was unchanged. With one more meeting pending on 12-13 December, Wall Street will carefully parse the Fed chair's commentary on cues for possible rate cuts next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}