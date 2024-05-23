Mint Explainer: How Sebi wants to prevent insider trading violations
SummarySebi has laid out a framework for calculating an unaffected share price for transactions on the stock exchanges if there is a material price movement due to rumours, and if such rumours are confirmed by a listed company within 24 hours
Capital markets regulator Sebi, after consultation with industry associations CII, Ficci and Assocham, has laid out a framework for calculating an unaffected share price for transactions on the stock exchanges if there is a material price movement because of a rumour, and if such a rumour is confirmed by a listed entity within 24 hours. Mint takes a closer look at what it means.