Mint Explainer: How Sebi wants to prevent insider trading violations

A Sebi illustration serves to show this. Say on 26 July, 2023 the weighted average price of a share was ₹1,060.76 apiece. Next day, on 27 July, the share jumped to ₹1164.47 on rumours of a preferential allotment to qualified institutional bidders. Assume on 28 July, the price jumps further to ₹1,173.45 on confirmation of the rumour by the company and on 31 July, the day after confirmation, to ₹1,178.90. The variation in WAP will be ₹118.14 (1,178.90 minus 1,060.76). This variation will be deducted from the daily weighted average price to arrive at an adjusted volume weighted average price each day after 31 July. From 27 July to 31 July, the adjusted VWAP will be the same as that existing on 26 July ( ₹1,060.76), the day before the material price movement.