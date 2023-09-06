Mint Explainer: Sebi’s one-hour trade settlement - A game changer for investors?
Summary
- The proposal, if implemented, will make India the first country in the world to provide such a short settlement cycle.
New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said the market regulator was planning to shorten the settlement cycle of share trade to one hour by the end of this fiscal. The proposal, if implemented, will make India the first country in the world to provide such a short settlement cycle. Mint explains what the new announcement means for market investors.