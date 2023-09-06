Mint Explainer: Sebi’s one-hour trade settlement - A game changer for investors?

What is instantaneous settlement?

Currently, when an investor buys or sells shares from stock exchanges, the transaction is confirmed instantly, but the actual settlement takes time. So once the transaction is confirmed, the buyer doesn’t receive shares instantly, nor does the seller receive the proceeds instantly. Until last year, it used to take two days from the day of transaction (T+2) for the trade to be settled, shares and proceeds transferred. But earlier this year, Sebi cut the timelines to T+1 and now the chairperson has confirmed that the market regulator is working on reducing the settlement time to one hour. The reduced timeline is expected to be finalised by Sebi during the current fiscal. If implemented, India will be the first country in the world to have such short settlement time. The country is already one of the first major economies in the world to have shifted to T+1 settlement scheme.

