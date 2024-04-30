Mint Explainer: Sebi's notional turnover fee directive – ripples and remedies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a directive on Friday, asking listed exchanges such as the BSE Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd to pay the differential between notional and premium turnover retrospectively as a mandatory regulatory fee, with 15% interest on the unpaid portion.

This directive dragged down both stocks on Monday, with the BSE experiencing its largest single-day fall since listing.

The BSE estimates its total outgo to be around ₹69 crore, including interest, excluding GST, from FY07-23, and ₹96 crore (excluding GST) for FY24, which it must pay to Sebi by 30 April, as per the directive.

It also noted that it had already paid ₹1.66 crore plus GST on premium turnover to Sebi for the previous fiscal year.

Two figures stand out here: a fee of ₹1.66 crore on the premium turnover of options plus GST, and ₹96 crore plus GST on the notional turnover of options.

What is options trading?

Like futures contracts, options allow you to buy or sell an underlying stock or index at a predetermined rate for delivery in the future. There are two types of options: call options and put options.

Call options give a buyer the right to buy an underlying asset at a pre-set price in the future.

Put options give a buyer the right to sell an underlying asset at a pre-set price in the future.

In reality, the price difference is exchanged. For every buyer, there must be a seller, and the option seller takes on unlimited risks by selling the buyer a call or put, receiving a premium in return. This premium is the price of the option and represents the maximum a buyer can lose.

Why are options popular?

Options account for 98% or more of total derivatives turnover on the National Stock Exchange and BSE because they are popular among retail and proprietary traders due to their relatively low cost compared to futures contracts.

For instance, the margin to trade one Nifty contract (25 shares) is around ₹90,000, while the price of the 22800 Nifty call option expiring on 2 May is ₹1,462.5 per contract—a significant difference.

What's at the heart of the issue?

The premium value of the 22800 option is less than ₹1,500, while its notional value is ₹5.7 lakh. The premium turnover reflects the market value, while the notional value is the reported or total value.

Premium value is computed by multiplying the price of the option ( ₹58.5 per share) by the lot size (25 shares). Notional or total value is computed by adding the strike price (22800) and the premium (58.5 per share) and then multiplying by the lot size (25 shares). This results in a premium value of ₹1,462.5, which is only 0.25% of the notional value of ₹571,462.

Sebi is now directing exchanges to pay regulatory fees based on the reported notional value instead of the premium value, which is a fraction of the total value. Exchanges charge transaction fees based on premium turnover and will thus have to take a hit by giving the regulator its fees on the notional value.

What's the solution?

HDFC Securities estimates the implied regulatory fee to be 38% of the BSE's option pricing. One way to minimize its impact is to increase option prices.

The BSE charges a transaction fee of ₹26 per billion on option premium turnover, and raising this fee by 25% and reducing clearing costs by 10% could reduce the impact on adjusted PAT from around 21-22% for FY25/FY26 respectively, to 5-2%, according to the brokerage.

As a rule, the regulatory fee does not apply to agricultural derivatives.

