Mint Explainer: Sebi's notional turnover fee directive – ripples and remedies
Summary
- Sebi's directive requires BSE and MCX to pay regulatory fees based on notional turnover, resulting in significant financial implications for the exchanges
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a directive on Friday, asking listed exchanges such as the BSE Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd to pay the differential between notional and premium turnover retrospectively as a mandatory regulatory fee, with 15% interest on the unpaid portion.