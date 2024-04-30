Mint Explainer: Sebi's notional turnover fee directive – ripples and remedies

Premium value is computed by multiplying the price of the option ( ₹58.5 per share) by the lot size (25 shares). Notional or total value is computed by adding the strike price (22800) and the premium (58.5 per share) and then multiplying by the lot size (25 shares). This results in a premium value of ₹1,462.5, which is only 0.25% of the notional value of ₹571,462.