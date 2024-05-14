Mint Explainer: Understanding volatility in the context of poll dynamics

New-age investors dabbling in the stock markets would have encountered the term “Vix" more often this week than anytime in the recent past. This is not for nothing. The Vix, known better as the fear gauge, has risen by a whopping 60% over the past six sessions—from a low of 13.44 to a high of 21.49 on Monday, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Mint unpacks why events such as an election have an outsized and often volatile consequence on the equity markets.