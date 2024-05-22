Mint Explainer: What are ESG rating providers and why should investors care?
Summary
- Sebi's decision to regulate entities that provide environmental, social and governance ratings last year should make these ratings more consistent, comparable and transparent, and thus increase investors' confidence in them.
About half a dozen entities have received Sebi’s approval to become environmental, social, governance (ESG) rating providers in recent weeks. These include units of credit-rating agencies ICRA, CRISIL and CareEdge, and those of proxy advisory firms Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS). A similar number of firms, including units of MSCI and London Stock Exchange Group, are awaiting Sebi’s certification to become ESG rating providers (ERPs).