Mint Explainer: What are ESG rating providers and why should investors care?

What are the business models of ERPs?

Sebi rules allow ERPs in India to have one of two business models – issuer-pays or subscriber-pays. Under the issuer-pays model, the company receiving the ESG rating pays the ERP, similar to the way companies engage credit-rating agencies. Under the subscriber-pays model, ERPscharge investors for access to the ESG ratings of the companies they cover. This is similar to the way proxy advisory firms charge institutions such as mutual funds and wealth funds to access their advisory reports.